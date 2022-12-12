Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
10 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Tulleys Tea Room, at Tulleys Farm Tea Rooms, Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.

And Caffe Nero, at 67 - 69 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 29.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 260 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 216 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.