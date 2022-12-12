Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Sussex restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Tulleys Tea Room, at Tulleys Farm Tea Rooms, Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.
And Caffe Nero, at 67 - 69 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 29.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 260 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 216 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.