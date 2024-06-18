Liberal Democrats in Mid Sussex fight to expand Rural Fuel Duty Relief to cut petrol prices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats have announced plans to support motorists in rural areas by doubling the scope of the Rural Fuel Duty Relief scheme to include another 21 rural areas. This could include areas such as Mid Sussex, saving drivers 5p a litre at the pump.

Rural Fuel Duty Relief helps to bring costs down for drivers in rural areas, who previous research has found spend an average of £800 more on fuel costs a year than those in urban ones. The scheme is currently applied to just 21 areas across the country. Fuel retailers in these areas can apply for relief of 5p per litre of petrol or diesel, which is then passed on to consumers through reductions in price at the pump.

Liberal Democrats will double the number of areas covered by the scheme, meaning an additional 21 areas across the UK will benefit from the Relief, funded by an additional £7m a year by the end of the Parliament (on top of the existing £7m cost of the scheme). The party has proposed a consultation to determine the areas which could receive the new Relief within England.

Alison Bennett at Mid Sussex Petrol Station.

The Liberal Democrats have also committed to introducing a Pumpwatch scheme, to allow drivers to directly compare fuel prices and protect them from rip-off prices. The government has previously pledged to introduce a Pumpwatch scheme, but failed to deliver on that promise before the end of the Parliament.

Local Liberal Democrat spokesperson Alison Bennett commented: “People in Mid Sussex have been clobbered by the cost of living crisis and the Conservatives have just not done enough to support them. We need a real rescue plan to support people here who are struggling with outrageous prices at the pump.

“The Conservatives have let the cost of living crisis hit communities, like Mid Sussex, the hardest. They have ignored Liberal Democrat calls to expand rural fuel duty relief, left roads to crumble and cut public transport options, including rural bus routes.

“We are standing up for our rural communities after years of Conservative chaos and neglect. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for a strong local champion who will fight for the fair deal you deserve.”

The Liberal Democrats’ manifesto contained commitments to:

Protect motorists from rip-offs, including unfair insurance and petrol prices.

Help motorists in rural and areas who face higher fuel costs by expanding Rural Fuel Duty Relief.