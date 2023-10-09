BREAKING
Mid Sussex establishment given new five-star food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Residents Country Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Turners Hill Park Country Club, Turners Hill Park Club House, Nightingale Lane, Turners Hill was given the maximum score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 111 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 95 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.