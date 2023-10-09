Mid Sussex establishment given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Residents Country Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Turners Hill Park Country Club, Turners Hill Park Club House, Nightingale Lane, Turners Hill was given the maximum score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 111 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 95 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.