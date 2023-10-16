Mid Sussex establishment given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Cricketers, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Cricketers Public House, 23 West Street, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 111 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 95 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.