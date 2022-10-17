Mid Sussex establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Witch Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Sunte Avenue, Lindfield, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on September 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 113 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 90 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.