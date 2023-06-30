Mid Sussex establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Poacher, a pub, bar or nightclub at 139 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks was given the score after assessment on May 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 111 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 91 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.