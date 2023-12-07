Mid Sussex establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Brewers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 251 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 110 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 94 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.