Mid Sussex establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Balcombe Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Victory Hall, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe was given the score after assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 113 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 91 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.