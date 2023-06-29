Mid Sussex establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
The Farmers, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on May 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 111 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 91 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.