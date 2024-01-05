Mid Sussex establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Victory Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Victory Inn, Warninglid Road, Staplefield, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 109 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 90 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.