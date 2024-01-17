Mid Sussex establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Snowdrop Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Snowdrop, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 109 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 89 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.