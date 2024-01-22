Mid Sussex establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Quench, a pub, bar or nightclub at 4 Church Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 109 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 89 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.