Mid Sussex house prices dropped slightly in February

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.4%, in Mid Sussex in February, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.4%, in Mid Sussex in February, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 8.3% annual growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average Mid Sussex house price in February was £476,000, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4% decrease on January.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the South East, where prices decreased 1.2%, and Mid Sussex outperformed the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Mid Sussex rose by £36,000 – putting the area 22nd among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best annual growth in the region was in Maidstone, where property prices increased on average by 12.1%, to £367,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Oxford gained just 0.4% in value, giving an average price of £460,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses fared worst in Mid Sussex in February – they dropped 0.7% in price, to £396,163 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 8.3%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.1% monthly; up 8.5% annually; £806,975 average

down 0.1% monthly; up 8.5% annually; £806,975 average Semi-detached: down 0.5% monthly; up 8.9% annually; £509,292 average

down 0.5% monthly; up 8.9% annually; £509,292 average Flats: down 0.6% monthly; up 6.5% annually; £244,215 average

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-time buyers in Mid Sussex spent an average of £355,000 on their property – £27,000 more than a year ago, and £73,000 more than in February 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £557,000 on average in February – 56.9% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Mid Sussex compare?

Buyers paid 20.3% more than the average price in the South East (£396,000) in February for a property in Mid Sussex. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £721,000 on average, and 1.5 times as much as more than in Mid Sussex. Elmbridge properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Southampton (£255,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.

Factfile

Average property price in February

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Sussex: £476,000

The South East:£395,571

UK: £287,506

Annual growth to February

Mid Sussex: +8.3%

The South East: +5.8%

UK: +5.5%

Best and worst annual growth in the South East

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad