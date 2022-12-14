Mid Sussex house prices increased more than South East average in October

House prices increased by 1.1% – more than the average for the South East – in Mid Sussex in October, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased by 1.1% – more than the average for the South East – in Mid Sussex in October, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 15% over the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average Mid Sussex house price in October was £471,251, Land Registry figures show – a 1.1% increase on September.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices increased 0.1%, and Mid Sussex was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Mid Sussex rose by £61,000 – putting the area seventh among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Rother, where property prices increased on average by 19.6%, to £401,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Guildford gained 6.5% in value, giving an average price of £533,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Average UK house prices increased by 12.6% in the year to October, accelerating from 9.9% in September.

The increase in the annual percentage change was partly caused by a sharp fall in average house prices in October 2021, following changes to stamp duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average UK house price was £296,400 in October, which was £33,000 higher than a year earlier.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Despite today’s figures, double-digit UK house price growth is now a thing of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even as the reverberations of the mini-budget fade, a more adverse lending landscape is emerging after 13 years of ultra-low rates."

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-time buyers in Mid Sussex spent an average of £352,000 on their property – £46,000 more than a year ago, and £67,000 more than in October 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £551,000 on average in October – 56.7% more than first-time buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Mid Sussex in October – they increased 1.3%, to £796,365 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 14.9%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 1.1% monthly; up 16.4% annually; £504,907 averageTerraced: up 1.2% monthly; up 15.5% annually; £394,057 averageFlats: up 1% monthly; up 12.5% annually; £241,621 average

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do property prices in Mid Sussex compare?

Buyers paid 16.4% more than the average price in the South East (£405,000) in October for a property in Mid Sussex. Across the South East, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £296,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £741,000 on average, and 1.6 times as much as more than in Mid Sussex. Elmbridge properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in Southampton (£253,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Factfile

Average property price in October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Sussex: £471,251The South East:£404,990UK: £296,422

Annual growth to October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Sussex: +15%The South East: +12%UK: +12.6%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East

Advertisement Hide Ad