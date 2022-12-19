Mid Sussex restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
20 minutes ago
Limes Of Lindfield, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 67 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath was given the maximum score after assessment on December 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.