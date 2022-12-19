Edit Account-Sign Out
Mid Sussex restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
20 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Limes Of Lindfield, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 67 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath was given the maximum score after assessment on December 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 260 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 217 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.