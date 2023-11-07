Mid Sussex restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lindfield Bowling Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lindfield Common Bowling Pavilion, Backwoods Lane, Lindfield was given the maximum score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 268 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 225 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.