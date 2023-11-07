BREAKING

Mid Sussex restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Lindfield Bowling Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lindfield Common Bowling Pavilion, Backwoods Lane, Lindfield was given the maximum score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 268 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 225 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.