Mid Sussex restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 80 South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 261 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 215 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.