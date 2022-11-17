Mid Sussex restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
5 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thai Siam, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 Railway Approach, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 264 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 217 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.