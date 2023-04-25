Mid Sussex restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
Qartol Turkish Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Qartol Bbq And Bar, 14 - 16 King Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.