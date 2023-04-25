Edit Account-Sign Out
Mid Sussex restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Qartol Turkish Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Qartol Bbq And Bar, 14 - 16 King Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 267 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 221 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.