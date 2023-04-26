Mid Sussex restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
The Mug Tree, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Mug Tree Limited, Shop 2, Old Stone Link, Ship Street was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 267 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 220 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.