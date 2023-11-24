Mid Sussex restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Go Gourmet!, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Go Gourmet, Unit 1, Sheffield House, 29 Boltro Road was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 267 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 224 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.