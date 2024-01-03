Mid Sussex restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Romans Pantry, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Copthorne Golf Club, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne, Crawley was given the score after assessment on November 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 270 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 225 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.