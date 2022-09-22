Mid Sussex restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
That's Amore, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 96 High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex's 262 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 216 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.