Mid Sussex restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
Burgess Hill KFC, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kfc, 27 - 28 Market Place, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.