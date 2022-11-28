Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Mid Sussex restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Burgess Hill KFC, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kfc, 27 - 28 Market Place, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad

It means that of Mid Sussex's 261 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 215 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.