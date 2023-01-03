Edit Account-Sign Out
Mid Sussex restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bangkok Brasserie, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 95 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 263 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 218 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.