Mid Sussex restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Lucy's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lucys Cafe, 59 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Sussex's 264 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 218 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.