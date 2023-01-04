Mid Sussex restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lucy's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lucys Cafe, 59 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.