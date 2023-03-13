Mid Sussex road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 7am February 10 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

• A23, from 8am January 9 to 8pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm March 15 to 4am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warninglid to Hickstead, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm March 16 to 4am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hickstead, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross to Warninglid, Lane closure for West Sussex County Council works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 7.30pm March 27 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 Pyecombe and A27 Lewes eastbound and westbound, diversion for West Sussex County Council.

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead, slip road and lane closure for survey works.

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10, lane closure for electrical works.