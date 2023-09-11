Mid Sussex road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Hickstead to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Dale Hill, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Pyecombe, slip road and lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 16 to 5am September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, Slip closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A23, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Dale Hill, lane closure for electrical works.