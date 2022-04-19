Mid Sussex road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney Interchange, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warninglid to Hickstead, lane closures for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hicksted, Lane closure for lighting column replacement following RTC.

• A23, from 8pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross to Bolney, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm April 21 to 5am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross to Bolney, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross to Hickstead, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for drainage work.

• A23, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Albourne to Pyecombe, Lane closures for drainage work.

• A23, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Waterhall, Lane closures for drainage work.

• A23, from 8pm April 29 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, Lane closures for drainage work.