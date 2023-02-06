Mid Sussex road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Mid Sussex's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Black Rabbit to Pease Pottage, mobile lane closure for sweeping works.

• A27, from 8pm January 19 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 7.30pm February 6 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handscross to Warninglid junction, slip road closure for barrier repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 9pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 8 to 5am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Dale Hill to Hickstead, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm February 9 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Hikstead, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm February 9 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead, Slip closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 10 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

• A23, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad