Mid Sussex road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have 24 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Pyecombe, carriageway and lane closures for drainage works.

And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney, slip road and lane closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to M23, junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, junction 11 to Handcross, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to M23 Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to Warninlid, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for grass cutting works.

• A23, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Dale Hill to Coombe Farm, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead, slip road and lane closure for electrical work.

• A23, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for survey works.

• A23, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Hickstead, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Bolney to Handcross, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to M23, junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 22 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway, slip road closure for resurfacing work.

• A23, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Patcham, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10a, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, South Downs Way to West Road, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 11 to A23 Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bedlam street to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pacham to Hickstead, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Patcham, Lane closure for barrier repairs.