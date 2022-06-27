Mid Sussex road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 9am June 22 to 5pm July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, temporary traffic signals on London road junction, diversion via National highways network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Sayers Common, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10a, lane closures for barrier repair.

• M23, from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, lane closures for barrier repair.

• M23, from 10pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 11, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M23, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 9, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.