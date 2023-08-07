Mid Sussex road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for grass cutting works.

• A23, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Muddleswood, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.