Mid Sussex road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Mid Sussex's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A23, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe Interchange, exit slip road closure for west Sussex County Council works, diversion via National Highways network.
• A23, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.
• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.
• A23, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Dale Hill, lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.