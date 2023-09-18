Mid Sussex road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Mid Sussex's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe Interchange, exit slip road closure for west Sussex County Council works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Dale Hill, lane closure for electrical works.