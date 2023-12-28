Mid Sussex road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Mid Sussex's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

• A23, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney, slip road and lane closure for surface works.

• M23, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Pyecombe, carriageway and lane closures for drainage works.