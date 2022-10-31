Mid Sussex road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Patcham, carriageway and lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from 8am November 2 to 5pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, 24hr Lane closure on west side of Bolney roundabout.

• A23, from 7pm November 7 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

• A23, from 8pm November 8 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for electrical works.