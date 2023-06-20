Mid Sussex road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Hickstead, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Burgess Hill to Pyecombe roundabout, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross to Hickstead, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, London Road, Lane closure for BT works.

• A23, from 8pm June 26 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead, exit slip road closure for Abovenet Communication works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 7.30pm June 29 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm June 30 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead, Slip closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.