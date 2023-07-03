Mid Sussex road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 7.30pm June 29 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

• A23, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, slip and lane closure for road marking works.

• A23, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney Interchange Road closure, roundabout, slips and link road for resurfacing works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A23, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closures for maintenance works.