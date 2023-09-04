Mid Sussex road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Hickstead to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Dale Hill, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Pyecombe, slip road and lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.