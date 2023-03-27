Mid Sussex road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8am January 9 to 8pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 7.30pm March 27 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Black Rabbit to Pease Pottage, mobile lane closure for sweeping works.

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 Pyecombe and A27 Lewes eastbound and westbound, diversion for West Sussex County Council.

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead, slip road and lane closure for survey works.

• A23, from 8pm March 31 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead, Slip closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

• A23, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, Lane closure for electrical works.