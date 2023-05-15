Mid Sussex road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 7.30pm March 27 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm May 15 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Black Rabbit roundabout to Dale Hill, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm May 16 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handscross to Warninglid, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 7.30pm May 22 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm May 22 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Burgess Hill to Pyecombe roundabout, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm May 24 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Peas Pottage to Hand Cross, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A23, from 8pm May 25 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Peas Pottage to Hand Cross, Lane closure for central reservation works.