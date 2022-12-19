Mid Sussex road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm December 20 to 5am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Black Rabbit roundabout to Pyecombe, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

