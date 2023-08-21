Mid Sussex road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Mid Sussex's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to M23 Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warninglid to Bolney Crossways, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M23, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11a to junction 10, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Falmer, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A23, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, carriageway closure for surface works.