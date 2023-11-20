Mid Sussex road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing work.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• M23, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11a to junction 10, Lane closures for electrical work.

• A23, from 8pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to A23 Handcross junction, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for survey works.