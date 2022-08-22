Mid Sussex road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Sussex's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 9am June 22 to 5pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, temporary traffic signals on London road junction.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Bolney, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey to Havant, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, jct 10a to A23 Warninglid, slip road and lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Hickstead, exit slip and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.