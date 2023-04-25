Edit Account-Sign Out
Mid Sussex road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Mid Sussex's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A23, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

    A23, from 7.30pm March 27 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

    And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A23, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Albourne to Bolney, lane closure for barrier repair.

    A23, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pease Pottage to Handcross, carriageway closure for surface works.

    A23, from 6am to 6pm on April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

    A23, from 8pm April 27 to 5pm April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, slip road and lane closures for sign installation works.

    A23, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handscross to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.