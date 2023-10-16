Mid Sussex road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Mid Sussex's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A23, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A23, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Hickstead to Pyecombe, lane closures for barrier works.
• A23, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to 10, Lane closure for technology works.
• A23, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, Bolney to Muddleswood, carriageway, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.
• A23, from 8pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney, slip road and lane closure for surface works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.