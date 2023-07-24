Mid Sussex road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

• A23, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for barrier works.

