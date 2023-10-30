Mid Sussex road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing work.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Hickstead, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from midnight, to 9pm on November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Portslade and Falmer, A23, junction 11 and A27 southbound, Lomdon to Brighton Veteran Car Run.