Mid Sussex road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Mid Sussex's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to A23 Handcross junction, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for survey works.

• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Handcross to Bolney, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing work.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney, Lane closures for maintenance work.